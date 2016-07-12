BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals says FY revenue growth of 21 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Says fy revenue in eu, excluding genera, grew by 5% at cer but currency headwinds impacted actual reported growth

* Says growth opportunities available should not be affected by current market volatility and uncertainty

* Says fy north america continued to grow at a significant rate with revenue increase of 37% at cer

* Says excluding acquisitions, fy revenue growth was 11% at cer

* Says pipeline continues to provide good growth prospects for future.