a year ago
BRIEF-Grafton H1 revenue up 13.3 pct, UK merchanting falls in June
July 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grafton H1 revenue up 13.3 pct, UK merchanting falls in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc

* Group revenue for six months to 30 June 2016 increased by 13.3 per cent to £1.23 billion

* Like-For-Like revenue growth in UK merchanting business progressively weakened and was negative in June

* Merchanting business in Ireland delivered strong growth across branch network as economic recovery continued to drive increased demand in residential RMI market

* Referendum decision in UK to leave European Union has created uncertainty about near term outlook and prospects for economy and this is likely to weigh on demand

* Growth in Irish and Netherlands merchanting markets is expected to continue broadly in line with recent trends Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

