July 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Board has resolved that a dividend of 0.05 Norwegian crown per share will be paid for Q2

* Q2 operating profit before fair value adjustments 194.7 million Norwegian crowns ($23.00 million) (Reuters poll 191 million crowns)

* Q2 gross income 236.4 million crowns (Reuters poll 236 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4649 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)