BRIEF-Aegon gives update on divestment of its GBP 9 billion annuity portfolio in UK

July 12 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv :

* Aegon announced in Q2 divestment of its GBP 9 billion ($11.77 billion) annuity portfolio in United Kingdom through two transactions, to Rothesay Life and Legal & General

* Confirms that disposals are proceeding as planned, with market and underwriting risks transferred to counter parties

* In line with earlier communicated estimates this will lead to a total capital release of GBP 500 million once both transactions have been finalized

* Whereas absolute amount of capital release is unchanged, relative impact on UK operations solvency II ratio in Q2 amounts to about 20 pct combined

* In finalizing transaction agreements and as part of its quarterly closing process, Aegon has adjusted IFRS book loss on these transactions

* In its Q2 2016 results, Aegon will incur a post-tax book loss of GBP 481 million (618 million euros), up from gbp 245 million (315 million euros) previously indicated