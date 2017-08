July 12 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Foncière Des Régions sells its healthcare assets portfolio to Primonial Reim for 301 million euros ($333.66 million)

* Transaction involves a yield rate of 4.6 pct ID and a net margin of 25 pct

* Sale agreement signed by subsidiary Fonciere Des Murs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)