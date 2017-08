July 12 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom Israel announces network sharing and hosting agreement with Xfone

* Says agreement will have no impact on co's current agreements with Golan Telecom or co's compliance with such agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)