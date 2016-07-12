FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ascendis Health sets final terms for rights offer
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 12, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ascendis Health sets final terms for rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Final terms of a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer, posting of circular and notice of general meeting

* Subscription price is at a discount of 13.3 pct to closing price on July 11 2016

* Qualifying shareholders are offered 54.5 mln new shares of no par value at subscription price of 22.00 rand per rights offer share

* Transactions will be funded by way of a new debt facility to value of 180 mln eur, a vendor consideration placement of 1.2 - 1.5 bln rand and rights offer

* It is Ascendis' intention to use proceeds of rights offer to partially fund transactions and associated transaction costs

* Co has secured irrevocable undertakings from some existing shareholders, new strategic investors to total value of 2.3 bln rand to participate in rights offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.