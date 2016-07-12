BRIEF-Ascendis Health sets final terms for rights offer

July 12 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Final terms of a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer, posting of circular and notice of general meeting

* Subscription price is at a discount of 13.3 pct to closing price on July 11 2016

* Qualifying shareholders are offered 54.5 mln new shares of no par value at subscription price of 22.00 rand per rights offer share

* Transactions will be funded by way of a new debt facility to value of 180 mln eur, a vendor consideration placement of 1.2 - 1.5 bln rand and rights offer

* It is Ascendis' intention to use proceeds of rights offer to partially fund transactions and associated transaction costs

* Co has secured irrevocable undertakings from some existing shareholders, new strategic investors to total value of 2.3 bln rand to participate in rights offer