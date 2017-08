July 12 (Reuters) - Wincor Nixdorf AG :

* Wincor Nixdorf to deliver hardware, software and services to SOCAR service stations in Switzerland

* Will be installing 200 Beetle/M III point-of-sale systems, namos software and 149 fusion 6000 forecourt controllers at SOCAR's service stations Source text - bit.ly/29t2xjK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)