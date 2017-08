July 12 (Reuters) - Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Q2 rental income 538 million Swedish crowns (Reuters poll: 529 million crowns)

* Q2 profit before changes in value 249 million crowns versus (Reuters poll: 243 million crowns)

* Raises 2016 guidance for result before value adjustments to 940 million Swedish crowns ($109.91 million) Source text: bit.ly/29APbiB Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5521 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)