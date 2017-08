July 12 (Reuters) - Meikles Ltd :

* Says group turnover for year to March 31, 2016 increased by 10% relative to previous year

* Says total group turnover for the year was $454 million

* Says EBITDA increased by $11.5 million relative to previous year

* Says co has obtained from zimbabwe stock exchange approval to delay release of its audited financials until end of July 2016