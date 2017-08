July 12 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Nextedia to issue 469,436 new shares, will be listed on Alternext Paris as of July 13

* Reference price new shares Nextedia: 0.62 euro ($0.6891)

* Reason capital increase Nextedia: issue reserved of dedicated person Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)