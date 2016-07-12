FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbucks Corp announces price adjustment in U.S.company-operated stores
July 12, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starbucks Corp announces price adjustment in U.S.company-operated stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp

* On July 12, Starbucks made a small price adjustment in U.S. company-operated stores

* Depending on market, customers will experience increases of 10 to 20 cents on select sizes of brewed coffee to have

* Expect the average customer ticket to increase by about one percent as a result of beverage adjustments

* Depending on the market, customers will experience increases of 10 to 30 cents on espresso beverages and tea lattes

* Says 65 percent of beverage prices have not changed Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
