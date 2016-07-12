FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alere expect to record about $70-$90 mln charges in 2016
July 12, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alere expect to record about $70-$90 mln charges in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* As a result of voluntary withdrawal of Alere Inratio expect to record approximately $70-$90 million of related charges in 2016

* Of this amount, company expects an immediate non-cash impairment charge of approximately $20-23 million

* In 2016, company expects to incur non-cash charges of approximately $33 - 37 million

* Expects to incur one-time cash expenditures during 2016 in connection with this voluntary withdrawal of approximately $17-30 million Source text - bit.ly/29Bc060 Further company coverage: [ ]

