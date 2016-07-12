FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bridgepoint Education Inc- gets civil investigative demand from DOJ
July 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bridgepoint Education Inc- gets civil investigative demand from DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc

* On July 7, 2016, received from department of justice a civil investigative demand

* Says pursuant to CID, DOJ has requested from co documents and information for fiscal years 2011-2014

* Says it is evaluating the civil investigative demand

* Ashford University was notified by U.S. department of education that off-site program review has been scheduled to begin on july 25

* CID investigating co may have misstated title iv refund revenue/overstated revenue relating to private secondary loan programs

* Off-Site program review to assess Ashford's administration of title iv programs in which it participates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

