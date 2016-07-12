FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports positive top-line results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports positive top-line results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage reports positive top-line results including demonstration of 30-day durability from phase 2 clinical trial of Sage-547 in severe postpartum depression

* Says expects to pursue further development of Sage-547 and Sage-217 for PPD in a global clinical program

* Says primary endpoint achieved with statistical significance at 60 hours maintained through 30 days

* Says 70 pct Remission Achieved At 60 Hours Of Sage-547 treatment and maintained at 30-day follow-up

* Statistically significant difference in treatment effect began at 24 hours with an effect that was maintained at similar magnitude Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.