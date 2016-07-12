BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports positive top-line results

July 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage reports positive top-line results including demonstration of 30-day durability from phase 2 clinical trial of Sage-547 in severe postpartum depression

* Says expects to pursue further development of Sage-547 and Sage-217 for PPD in a global clinical program

* Says primary endpoint achieved with statistical significance at 60 hours maintained through 30 days

* Says 70 pct Remission Achieved At 60 Hours Of Sage-547 treatment and maintained at 30-day follow-up

* Statistically significant difference in treatment effect began at 24 hours with an effect that was maintained at similar magnitude