a year ago
BRIEF-Asterias says completes enrollment, dosing of 5 patients in first efficacy cohort of scistar study
July 12, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Asterias says completes enrollment, dosing of 5 patients in first efficacy cohort of scistar study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Completion of enrollment and dosing of five patients in first efficacy cohort of scistar study

* Expects to report top-line six-month efficacy and safety results from this five patient cohort in january 2017

* Expects to announce six-month results from this first efficacy cohort in january 2017

* To conduct additional evaluation of dose-response once 12-month efficacy results are available for 10 million cell cohort in mid-2017

* Expects to begin enrolling and dosing patients in 20 million cell efficacy cohort in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
