BRIEF-Asterias says completes enrollment, dosing of 5 patients in first efficacy cohort of scistar study

July 12 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Completion of enrollment and dosing of five patients in first efficacy cohort of scistar study

* Expects to report top-line six-month efficacy and safety results from this five patient cohort in january 2017

* Expects to announce six-month results from this first efficacy cohort in january 2017

* To conduct additional evaluation of dose-response once 12-month efficacy results are available for 10 million cell cohort in mid-2017

* Expects to begin enrolling and dosing patients in 20 million cell efficacy cohort in q3 of 2016