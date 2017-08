July 12 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Raises 1 million euro ($1.11 million) investment into Watty, as part of 3 million euro funding round

* Ownership of Cleantech Invest in Watty will rise to 4 pct from current 1 pct

* Will receive fee of 25,000 euros related to transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)