July 12 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari therapeutics receives positive opinion for orphan drug designation for coversin in the european union for treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

* Akari Therapeutics Plc says look forward to initiating phase ii trial in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: