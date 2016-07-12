FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics resumes enrollment in phase 2a RSV challenge trial
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics resumes enrollment in phase 2a RSV challenge trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc resumes enrollment in phase 2A RSV challenge trial

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says in addition to receiving MHRA and ethics committee approval to resume enrollment and dosing in phase 2A trial

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says plans to submit a complete response to FDA by Q1 of 2017, including requested data from additional rodent studies

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says it is resuming enrollment in its phase 2A challenge study of BTA585 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.