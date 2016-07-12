BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics resumes enrollment in phase 2a RSV challenge trial

July 12 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc resumes enrollment in phase 2A RSV challenge trial

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says in addition to receiving MHRA and ethics committee approval to resume enrollment and dosing in phase 2A trial

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says plans to submit a complete response to FDA by Q1 of 2017, including requested data from additional rodent studies

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says it is resuming enrollment in its phase 2A challenge study of BTA585