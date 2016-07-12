FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bank of America says corporation changed basis of presentation of operations by eliminating legacy assets & servicing segment, effective April 1
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 12, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of America says corporation changed basis of presentation of operations by eliminating legacy assets & servicing segment, effective April 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp

* Effective April 1, 2016, corporation changed its basis of presentation of operations by eliminating legacy assets & servicing segment

* Segment realignment resulted in net $23 billion and $1 billion increase in consumer real estate loans held on balance sheet of consumer banking and all other, respectively, as of April 1, 2016

* Revenue, credit costs, expenses related to core and non-core loans, both owned and serviced for others, realigned to appropriate business segment or all other

* To report results of operations through consumer banking, global wealth & investment management, global banking, global markets

* To report remaining operations recorded in "all other" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.