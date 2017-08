July 12 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* doses first patient in multi-center expanded access protocol for study of allogeneic epstein-barr virus specific cytotoxic t-lymphocytes (EBV-CTLS) in EBV-associated lymphomas and lymphoproliferative disorders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)