July 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* AirBaltic selected co's smart parts program to provide component support for fleet of 20 all-new c series aircraft

* Bombardier commercial aircraft says airBaltic's first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered by bombardier in Q4 of 2016