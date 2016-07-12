FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Armco Metals Holdings says it has ceased all operations in Lianyungang subsidiaries
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Armco Metals Holdings says it has ceased all operations in Lianyungang subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Armco Metals Holdings Inc

* Armco Metals Holdings says it has ceased all operations in lianyungang subsidiaries

* Says it expects to fully impair all of its assets and do not have financial resources to pay its obligations as they become due

* Says unable at this time to estimate when delinquent reports will be filed with securities and exchange commission

* As result of cessation of its operations, there are possibilities that sale of subsidiaries to Jiangsu Yungang cannot be concluded

* Says reason for ceasing all operations in Lianyungang subsidiaries and Oto platform is due to lack of funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.