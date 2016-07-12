FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Freddie Mac provides July 2016 outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac provides July 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Expects growth rebound in remaining quarters of 2016 to show GDP at 1.9 and 2.2 percent in 2016 and 2017

* Based on low mortgage rates, expect refinance share of originations to rise to 49 percent for 2016

* Says expect unemployment to average 4.9 percent in 2016 and 4.8 percent in 2017

* House price appreciation forecast for 2016 remains at 5.0 percent, and in 2017, 4.0 percent

* In light of recent global pressures, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage forecast has been revised down for both 2016 and 2017

* "Turbulence abroad should continue to create demand for U.S. treasuries and keep mortgage rates near historic lows"

* Says house price appreciation forecast for 2016 remains at 5.0 percent, and in 2017, 4.0 percent

* With U.K.'s decision to exit EU, global risks increased, leading to revised views for remainder of 2016 and all of 2017

* Based on low mortgage rates, expect refinance share of originations to rise to 49 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.