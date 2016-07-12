BRIEF-Ziopharm plans for Phase I clinical trial with CD33 CAR-T cell therapy targeting acute myeloid leukemia

July 12 (Reuters) - Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm announces plans for Phase I clinical trial with CD33 car-t cell therapy targeting acute myeloid leukemia

* Says upcoming trial will be second initiated at University Of Texas and development agreement among Ziopharm, Intrexon Corporation

* Co intends to expand its clinical programs in area of natural killer cells,combination approach to its AD-RTS-HLL-12 gene therapy