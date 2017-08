July 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Porter Airlines signs for three more Bombardier Q400 turboprops

* Based on list price of Q400 aircraft, firm order is valued at approximately $93 million

* Bombardier Inc says first two deliveries are scheduled for December 2016