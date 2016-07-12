FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whirlpool says unit plans to buy outstanding shares of WHR SA and BMT
July 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whirlpool says unit plans to buy outstanding shares of WHR SA and BMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Says unit Whirlpool Do Brasil Ltda, intends to acquire the outstanding common and preferred shares of WHR SA and BMT

* Whirlpool Corp says expects total cost of transactions to be approximately 205.8 million Brazilian reais

* Launch of tender offers is subject to approval which company expects will occur in Q4

* Says if successful, the transactions will result in a withdrawal of WHR SA and BMT from the Brazilian stock exchange

* Says co's 2016 guidance is inclusive of transactions

* Transactions are expected to result in a simplified corporate structure in Brazil along with an overall reduction in costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
