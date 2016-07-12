BRIEF-Armco Metals Holdings to delist common shares from NYSE MKT

July 12 (Reuters) - Armco Metals Holdings Inc

* Armco Metals Holdings, Inc. To delist its common shares from NYSE MKT

* Voluntarily delisting its common stock from exchange and will transfer trading of its common stock to OTCBB/pink sheets

* Has ceased all active operations except trading operation, is not able to satisfy all its obligations in ordinary course

* Expects to fully impair substantially all of its assets as part of its review of its financial position and circumstances