FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Canacol Energy provides production and operations update
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canacol Energy provides production and operations update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Provides production and operations update: average cash sales of 19,521 boepd for the months of May and June 2016

* Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd

* Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd

* Corporation plans to spud Nispero 1 exploration well during week of July 18, 2016.

* Total realized contractual gas sales and oil sales are anticipated to total between 18,500 and 19,000 boepd from May 1 until year end

* Canacol anticipates Colombian oil production to average approximately 2,300 bopd, ecuador oil production of about 1,300 bopd in 2016

* To make no significant investments in drilling of oil production and exploration portfolios until pricing stabilizes

* Total corporate ebitdax is anticipated to be approximately $ 135 million for calendar 2016

* Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.