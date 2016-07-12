BRIEF-Masmovil issues 30 mln euro bonds and gets 27 mln euro financing

July 12 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Masmovil Broadband reaches deal with ZTE Espana for financing of 27 million euros ($30.0 million)

* Says financing from ZTE Espana is on similar conditions as 30 million euro bonds issued by Masmovil Broadband on Tuesday

* Says simple senior unsubordinated bonds are due in July 2024

* Proceeds of the total of 57 million euros to be used for fixed broadband deployment of Masmovil Broadband in medium term

Source text: bit.ly/29MvtRZ , bit.ly/29uyULp

