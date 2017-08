July 12 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Renews 20-Year relationship with Rite Aid

* Consumers can purchase money orders and pay their bills at Rite Aid locations nationwide

* Consumers at Rite Aid locations to continue to have ability to send and receive western union money transfer transactions U.S. or across globe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)