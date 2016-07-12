FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.39/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.39/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-tard Inc

* Alimentation couche-tard announces its results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.2 pct in U.S., 2.2 pct in Europe and 2.2 pct in Canada

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Tard Inc - quarterly dividend increase nearly 15 pct to CA 7.75¢

* Q4 revenue $7.4 billion, up 1.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $8.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.