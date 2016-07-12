FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microsoft announcing new subscription options for Windows 10 and Surface for Businesses
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Microsoft announcing new subscription options for Windows 10 and Surface for Businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -

* Announcing new subscription options for Windows 10 and Surface For Businesses

* Introducing the Surface As A Service program and additions to the Surface enterprise initiative

* Announced an expansion of Surface multi-national purchasing program with the addition of CDW, Insight, SHI and zones

* Microsoft says businesses can get enterprise-grade security, management capabilities at just $7 a seat/month through cloud solution provider channel

* Microsoft says expansion to surface enterprise initiative with 2 new partnerships with IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton to deliver industry specific solutions Source - bit.ly/29MFAq6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

