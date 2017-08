July 12 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging Ltd. announces FDA approval of INSIGHTEC's Exablate Neuro for treatment of essential tremor

* Holds about 89.9% of share capital of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. which, in turn, holds about 31.4% of share capital in INSIGHTEC