BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli says expects total losses associated with floods to be about $1.5 mln

July 12 (Reuters) - Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :

* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc updates on flood impact

* Expect total losses associated with floods to be approximately $1.5 million

* Its hog farms in Wuhan City and some of independently operated black hog farms in Enshi Prefecture have suffered different levels of damages

* All of co's hog farms in Wuhan City, independently operated black hog farms in Enshi Prefecture incurred varying damages during week

* Damages include livestock losses, contamination of feed supplies, and damages to piggeries and other structures on farms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: