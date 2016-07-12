FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli says expects total losses associated with floods to be about $1.5 mln
July 12, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli says expects total losses associated with floods to be about $1.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :

* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc updates on flood impact

* Expect total losses associated with floods to be approximately $1.5 million

* Its hog farms in Wuhan City and some of independently operated black hog farms in Enshi Prefecture have suffered different levels of damages

* All of co's hog farms in Wuhan City, independently operated black hog farms in Enshi Prefecture incurred varying damages during week

* Damages include livestock losses, contamination of feed supplies, and damages to piggeries and other structures on farms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

