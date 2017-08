July 12 (Reuters) - Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Q3 revenue 341.1 million euros ($377.6 million) versus 314.8 million euros year ago

* Sees real estate revenue for Q4 comparable to last year's figure

* Issues 60 million euros Euro PP bond

* Bond reaches maturity in Dec 2022; coupon 4.25 pct

* Sees for Q4 rise in revenue for Center Parcs Europe

