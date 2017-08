July 12 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* 41 pct increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue 2.1 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* At June 30, 2016, Stentys had a cash position of 18.3 million euros