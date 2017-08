July 12 (Reuters) - PCAS :

* Enters into an agreement with MilliporeSigma (Billerica, Massachusetts) to ensure the worldwide distribution of its controlled release excipients portfolio

* MilliporeSigma to be exclusive, global distributor of Expansorb line of biocompatible and biodegradable polymers