FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Astur Gold says Brian Wesson to be appointed as president and CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Astur Gold says Brian Wesson to be appointed as president and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Astur Gold Corp :

* Astur Gold announces significant strategic changes to the company including restructure of debt, interim financing and changes in board and management

* Brian Wesson will also be appointed as president and CEO, Mark Gelmon will be appointed as chief financial officer

* Lionsbridge, RMB Australia Holdings Limited and company have entered into an option agreement, facilitated by Lionsbridge

* Management and board of directors of Astur will be restructured effective on closing of services agreement

* Under option agreement, RMBAH granted co option to repay secured debt facility owed by co to RMBAH for $3 million, certain additional consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.