July 12 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp :

* Fairfax India to acquire substantial stake in Privi Organics Limited

* Deal for $55 million

* Deal for a consideration of approximately INR 3.7 billion

* Adi Finechem and Privi Organics would continue to operate as distinct and independent business units of Fairchem