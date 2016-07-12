BRIEF-Invesco preliminary June month-end AUM of $779.6 bln, a decrease of 1.5 pct month over month

July 12 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd
* Preliminary june month-end assets under management (aum) of $779.6 billion, a decrease of 1.5% month over month
* June aum decrease was driven by foreign exchange, lower money market aum, and outflows in powershares qqq
* Fx decreased june aum by $7.1 billion
* Preliminary average total aum for quarter through june 30 were $784.5 billion
* Preliminary average total aum for quarter through june 30 were $784.5 billion

* Preliminary average active aum for quarter through june 30 were $652.8 billion