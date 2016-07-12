FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Invesco preliminary June month-end AUM of $779.6 bln, a decrease of 1.5 pct month over month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Preliminary june month-end assets under management (aum) of $779.6 billion, a decrease of 1.5% month over month

* June aum decrease was driven by foreign exchange, lower money market aum, and outflows in powershares qqq

* Fx decreased june aum by $7.1 billion

* Preliminary average total aum for quarter through june 30 were $784.5 billion

* Preliminary average active aum for quarter through june 30 were $652.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
