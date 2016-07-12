FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Valero acquires 100 percent ownership of Parkway Pipeline
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valero acquires 100 percent ownership of Parkway Pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp :

* Valero acquires 100 percent ownership of Parkway Pipeline

* Valero funded acquisition with cash

* Bought remaining 50 percent membership interest in Parkway Pipeline Llc from a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinder Morgan

* Parkway pipeline separately executed a connection agreement with colonial pipeline co.

* Parkway pipeline will construct, own, and operate a new lateral segment to connect pipeline to colonial pipeline system near Collins

* Valero energy partners lp has a right of first offer to acquire valero's initial 50 percent interest in parkway pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.