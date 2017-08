July 12 (Reuters) - Fxcm Inc

* Files For Mixed Shelf Of Upto $125 Mln - Sec filing

* Fxcm inc intend to use net proceeds from mixed shelf to reduce or refinance outstanding debt, redeem or repurchase certain outstanding securities Source text : bit.ly/29LLaKv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)