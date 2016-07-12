BRIEF-Thompson Creek says concentrate production for mount milligan for quarter ended June 30, was 32.3 thousand dry tonnes

July 12 (Reuters) - Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc

* Total concentrate production for mount milligan for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was 32.3 thousand dry tonnes

* Expect to see improvements in copper and gold recoveries by year-end

* Expects annual production to be in line with 2016 guidance of 55 to 65 million pounds of copper & 240 to 270 thousand ounces of gold

* During q2, mill throughput and availability were impacted as a result of scheduled downtime in connection with sag reline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )