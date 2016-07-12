BRIEF-Northwest Pipe Co plans to permanently close Denver water transmission facility

July 12 (Reuters) - Northwest Pipe Co

* Northwest Pipe Company announces plans to permanently close its denver water transmission facility

* Company plans on selling property and expects sale to be completed by year-end 2017

* Production at facility is scheduled to conclude in Q4 of 2016 with final shipments planned into Q1 of 2017