#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Pipe Co plans to permanently close Denver water transmission facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Northwest Pipe Co

* Northwest Pipe Company announces plans to permanently close its denver water transmission facility

* Northwest Pipe Co says to make a permanent reduction in its steel water pipe production capacity by closing its denver, colorado facility

* Company plans on selling property and expects sale to be completed by year-end 2017

* Production at facility is scheduled to conclude in Q4 of 2016 with final shipments planned into Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

