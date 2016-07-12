FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces plans to advance contraceptive pipeline
July 12, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces plans to advance contraceptive pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Agile therapeutics announces plans to advance contraceptive pipeline

* Company has started preparations for study and expects to initiate dosing in q1 of 2017

* Preparations underway for initial phase 2 clinical trial of novel contraceptive regimen, which will begin development of pipeline beyond twirla

* Planned phase 2 clinical trial will examine use of twirla in regimen designed to allow women to experience "shorter, lighter periods"

* To develop extended cycle regimen for twirla that may also utilize smp with goal of allowing women to have fewer periods each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

