a year ago
BRIEF-Macerich Co enters into second amended, restated credit agreement
July 12, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Macerich Co enters into second amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Macerich Co :

* On July 6, entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement provides for a $1.5 billion revolving loan facility that matures on July 6, 2020

* Amended credit agreement provides for revolving loan facility with an option to extend maturity until July 6, 2021

* Has ability from time to time to increase size of facility by up to an additional $500 million

* Amended credit agreement also provides for a sublimit of $50 million for swing line advances Source text: bit.ly/29uiAxW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
