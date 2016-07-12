FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Enphase Energy enters into loan and security agreement
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enphase Energy enters into loan and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Enphase Energy Inc :

* On July 8, co entered into a loan and security agreement with Tennenbaum Special Situations Fund IX, LLC among others - SEC filing

* According to agreement, lenders provided a $25.0 million secured term loan to company with a maturity date of July 1, 2020

* On July 8, 2016 company also entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement

* Amendment to increase amount of undrawn availability from $5.0 million to $12.5 million Source text: bit.ly/29uijuF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

