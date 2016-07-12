BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs receives resignation letters from James Antal, Richard Mcgowan

July 12 (Reuters) - Cleveland Biolabs :

* On July 8, co received letter from each of James Antal and Richard Mcgowan notifying that such individual was resigning from board

* As a result of these resignations, no longer in compliance with NASDAQ stock market's audit committee requirements

* Co believes Antal, Mcgowan resigned because each disagreed with board's decision not to renew policy of directors' and officers' liability insurance