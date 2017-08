July 13 (Reuters) - Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Lightstream announces proposed recapitalization transaction

* Proposed recapitalization will reduce co's overall debt by about $904 million in principal

* Proposed recapitalization will reduce cash interest payments by over $86.1 million per year